In Season: Savory Fall Pancakes w/ CB McGillivray
In Season: Savory Fall Pancakes w/ CB McGillivray
This Saturday, November 21st, we welcome back CB McGillivray to present a fresh fall recipe during his In Season cooking demonstrations. CB will teach you to make warm savory pancakes with a surprisingly light sweet squash topping-- a simple and seasonal gluten-free breakfast.
This In Season cooking demo starts at 11AM and 12PM inside the Pavilion, and is FREE to attend!
About the chef:
"CB is a multidisciplinary artist living and serving here in Eugene. A poet, painter and experienced cook. He is on staff at Community Supported Shelters. This will be his fourth visit to the Lane County Farmers Market."
Farmers Market Pavilion & Plaza
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Lane County Farmers Market
5414314923
orion@lanecountyfarmersmarket.org
Farmers Market Pavilion & Plaza
85 E 8th AveEugene, Oregon 97401
5414314923
orion@lanecountyfarmersmarket.org