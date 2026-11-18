This Saturday, November 21st, we welcome back CB McGillivray to present a fresh fall recipe during his In Season cooking demonstrations. CB will teach you to make warm savory pancakes with a surprisingly light sweet squash topping-- a simple and seasonal gluten-free breakfast.

This In Season cooking demo starts at 11AM and 12PM inside the Pavilion, and is FREE to attend!

About the chef:

"CB is a multidisciplinary artist living and serving here in Eugene. A poet, painter and experienced cook. He is on staff at Community Supported Shelters. This will be his fourth visit to the Lane County Farmers Market."