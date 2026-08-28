In Season: Steamed & Sautéed Oysters w/ OysterGrower.com

What’s your favorite way to eat an oyster? 🦪

Jay and Linda, owners of OysterGrower.com often snack on a few raw after bringing them home, then shuck and toss the rest in a frying pan. After sautéing them with olive oil and garlic, their home-grown oysters are eaten on lightly toasted homemade bread.

Join Jay & Linda this Saturday, August 29th to learn their simple method for cooking fresh oysters! Jay insists that anyone can prepare his simple Steamed & Sautéed Oysters recipe (the steamed option is an optional pre-step for those who may prefer not to shuck). This In Season cooking demo starts at 11AM and 12PM inside the Pavilion, and is FREE to attend!

About the presenter:

“OysterGrower.com is a boutique farm run by Linda and Jay in Winchester Bay on the Oregon coast. They are the only workers, raising single petite oysters (not in clusters) in trays, and carefully nurturing them while they grow. It takes 18-24 months to grow a petite (under 2 inches) oyster. Unlike other methods that grow oysters directly on the bottom, the trays are about 2” above the sandy bottom and do not disturb the organisms living naturally in the sand; they actually provide habitat and protection for many marine species including crabs, snails, sea stars, mussels, and small fish.”