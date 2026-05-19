Indigenous Cultural Celebration: World Champion Hoop Dancers

Featuring Lane, Tyrese & Kailayne Jensen

Wednesday, August 5, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Fountain Plaza

In partnership with Chifin Native Youth Center, Native Youth Wellness Program, UO Home Flight Scholars Program, Many Nations Longhouse, UO Sapsik’ʷałá Teacher Education Program, 4J NATIVES, Bethel Native Youth Empowerment, LCC Longhouse, LCC NASA, H.O.N.E.Y., Eugene-Springfield NAACP, Lane County Government with promotional support from Dayinthelife Entertainment LLC

Join us in welcoming Lane, Tyrese, and Kailayne Jensen — multi-award-winning world champion hoop dancers representing the Navajo (Diné) and Maricopa Tribes of Arizona. As an intergenerational family rooted in Indigenous culture, they share powerful storytelling through hoop dance and powwow traditions. Their performance celebrates heritage, unity, and the beauty of Native traditions passed down through family.

Native Youth Wellness Program will offer free books and coloring sheets for families while supplies last!

Join us in welcoming Lane, Tyrese, and Kailayne Jensen — multi-award-winning world champion hoop dancers representing the Navajo (Diné) and Maricopa Tribes of Arizona. As an intergenerational family rooted in Indigenous culture, they share powerful storytelling through hoop dance and powwow traditions. Their performance celebrates heritage, unity, and the beauty of Native traditions passed down through family.

Native Youth Wellness Program will offer free books and coloring sheets for families while supplies last!

Explore community tabling partners with fun giveaways and shop treasures from regional American Indian and Alaska Native market vendors!

About the Artists:

Lane Jensen is a World Senior Champion, earning the title at the 2019 World Hoop Dance Championship at the Heard Museum in Phoenix, Arizona. Raised in a dancing family, he grew up immersed in powwow traditions and has dedicated his life to preserving, teaching, and passing down the art of hoop dance to the next generation.

Tyrese Jensen is a seven-time World Champion Hoop Dancer. Known for his consistency, creativity, and precision, he continues to represent his culture through powerful performances and competition across the country.

Kailayne Jensen is a five-time World Champion hoop dancer and a proud Diné (Navajo) and Maricopa artist. She has earned multiple World Youth Champion titles at the Heard Museum and placed 2nd in the Teen Division in 2025. She began dancing as a toddler and started training in Men’s Fancy Dance at age seven, continuing her family’s legacy with dedication, strength, and passion.

Summer Reading 2026: Plant a Seed, Read

Every Wednesday June 17 – August 12

Outdoors on Fountain Plaza

Free Fun for All Ages

All are welcome for our annual outdoor multicultural Summer Reading Celebration series on Fountain Plaza at the Springfield Public Library. Enjoy world-class artists and culture keepers every week starting June 17th!

In partnership with Springfield Public Schools, H.O.N.E.Y., Native Youth Wellness, Chifin Native Youth Center, UO Home Flight Scholars Program, Many Nations Longhouse, UO Sapsik’ʷałá Teacher Education Program, 4J NATIVES, Bethel Native Youth Empowerment, LCC Longhouse & NASA, NAACP, Black Cultural Initiative, Lane County Government, Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, Eugene Arte Latino, Asian Foundation of Oregon, Oregon Multigenerational Community Center, The Nativity of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Parish of Springfield.

miércoles, 5 agosto, 10:00 a.m.

la Plaza de la Fuente

en colaboración con Chifin Native Youth Center, H.O.N.E.Y., las Escuelas Públicas de Springfield, la programa de Native Youth Wellness de Lane ESD, la programa de la UO Sapsik’ʷałá de educación de maestros, la programa Home Flight Scholars, Many Nations Longhouse, la Universidad de Oregon, 4J NATIVES, Bethel Native Youth Empowerment, LCC Longhouse, LCC NASA, el NACCP de Eugene-Springfield y el gobierno del condado Lane.

Celebración de culturas indígenas: Campeones mundiales de baile con aros con Lane, Tyrese & Kailayne Jensen

Acompáñenos en dar la bienvenida a Lane, Tyrese y Kailayne Jensen, bailarines de aro campeones mundiales galardonados con múltiples premios. Representan a las tribus navajo (diné) y maricopa de Arizona. Como una familia intergeneracional con raíces en culturas indígenas, comparten historias conmovedoras a través de la danza del aro y tradiciones del powwow. Su actuación celebra la herencia cultural, la unidad y la belleza de las tradiciones indígenas transmitidas de generaciones generación dentro de las familias.

La programa de Native Youth Wellness ofrecerá libros de regalo y hojas para pintar a las familias mientras agotar existencias.

Visite los puestos de los socios de la comunidad, donde encontrarán sorteos divertidos y haga sus compras en el mercado de artistas y proveedores indígenas.

Acerca de los artistas:

Lane Jensen es un Campeón Mundial Sénior, titulo que obtuvo en el Campeonato Mundial de Danza con Aro de 2019, celebrado en el Museo Heard de Phoenix, Arizona. Creció en una familia de bailarines, inmerso en las tradiciones del powwow y ha dedicado su vida a enseñar y preservar el arte de danza del aro, transmitiendo la tradición a la próxima generación.

Tyrese Jensen ha sido siete veces el Campeón Mundial de Danza con Aro. Conocido por la coherencia, la creatividad y la precisión de su danza, da a conocer su cultura a través de conmovedoras actuaciones y en concursos en todo el país.

Kailayne Jensen ha sido cinco veces la Campeona Mundial de Danza con Aro y es una orgullosa artista diné (navajo) y maricopa. Ha ganado varios títulos de Campeona Mundial Juvenil en el Museo Heard y obtuvo el segundo puesto en la categoría de adolescentes en 2025. Baila desde que era pequeñina y entrenándose en Men’s Fancy Dance (baile elegante masculina) desde los 7 años. Ella continúa con la herencia familiar con dedicación, fuerza y pasión.

Lectura de verano 2026: Planta una semilla, lee

Cada miércoles 17 junio a 12 Agosto

Al aire libre en la Plaza de la Fuente

Actividades gratuitas para todas las edades

Food for Lane County ofrece almuerzo gratis en la plaza inmediatamente después del evento, a las 11:30 a.m. para los niños de 1 a 18 años. Hasta agotar existencias.

Todos están invitados a nuestra serie multicultural anual de Celebraciones de Lectura de Verano al aire libre en la Plaza de la Fuente, frente a la Biblioteca Pública de Springfield. Cada semana a partir del 17 de junio, disfrute de artistas de talla mundial y guardianes culturales.

En colaboración con Springfield Public Schools, H.O.N.E.Y., Native Youth Wellness, Chifin Native Youth Center, UO Home Flight Scholars Program, Many Nations Longhouse, UO Sapsik’ʷałá Teacher Education Program, 4J NATIVES, Bethel Native Youth Empowerment, LCC Longhouse & NASA, NAACP, Black Cultural Initiative, Lane County Government, Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, Eugene Arte Latino, Asian Foundation of Oregon, Oregon Multigenerational Community Center, The Nativity of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Parish of Springfield.