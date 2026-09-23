Indigenous Peoples' Day
Indigenous Peoples' Day
Special Monday hours: Enjoy free admission in honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day! Celebrate 14,000 years of Native culture in Oregon—from the First Americans at Paisley Caves to the dynamic cultures of today's Tribes.
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
(541) 346-3024
mnchvisitorservices@uoregon.edu
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
1680 E 15th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97403
(541) 346-3024
mnchvisitorservices@uoregon.edu