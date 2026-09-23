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Indigenous Peoples' Day 

Indigenous Peoples' Day 

Special Monday hours: Enjoy free admission in honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day! Celebrate 14,000 years of Native culture in Oregon—from the First Americans at Paisley Caves to the dynamic cultures of today's Tribes. 

Museum of Natural and Cultural History
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Museum of Natural and Cultural History
(541) 346-3024
mnchvisitorservices@uoregon.edu
https://mnch.uoregon.edu/index.php/visit
Museum of Natural and Cultural History
1680 E 15th Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97403
(541) 346-3024
mnchvisitorservices@uoregon.edu
https://mnch.uoregon.edu/index.php/visit