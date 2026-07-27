Into the Veil: A Writers Weekend at the Oregon Coast

Join us for an atmospheric, fun-filled writing retreat where you’ll write and revise a short story—ghostly, strange, quiet, or otherwise—in the company of other writers.

For over a decade, Wordcrafters has hosted a bewitching autumn writing retreat at the Oregon Coast—you may know it as Ghost Story Weekend. This year, we’re opening the doors wider. Into the Veil welcomes any short story that lives in the in-between: the uncanny, the quietly strange, the literary, the liminal, and yes—still plenty of ghosts, if that’s your story to tell.

Picture this: four days at the Oregon Coast as the tide turns and the season shifts, crafting your tale and sharing it with fellow writers. You’ll enjoy good company, good chocolate, and good stories. From Thursday evening to Sunday morning, you’ll dive into the art of short story writing and emerge with a tale to tell of your own.

This fun, generative writing retreat takes place in Newport, Oregon at the recently renovated Hotel Sylvia, and welcomes writers of all levels.

What you’ll get at Into the Veil

-Instruction on how to write short stories, across genres

-Exploration of liminal spaces, thresholds, and the stories that live there

-Daily writing time

-Opportunities to share your story-in-progress and receive feedback

-Time to revise your short story

-A bag of inspiration, filled with goodies like tarot cards, strange maps, odd recipes, and love letters

-A Wordcrafters short-story guidebook filled with prompts and information

-30-minute one-on-one story session with the instructor to help you with plot, structure, and character development

-Delicious chocolate and snacks

-Camaraderie with fellow writers

What you’ll take home with you

-A finished short story that you’ll write and revise throughout the long weekend

-An experience of community with like-hearted writers

-The knowledge of how to craft short stories

-A deeper understanding of the liminal—the spaces between one thing and another, where stories live

Your Spirit Guide

Our Into the Veil spirit guide is Portland-based author Erick Mertz. He’ll inspire you with talks on story structure, craft, and how to feed your monster—whatever shape it takes this year. Throughout the weekend, Erick will be available for one-on-one guidance, sharing his story wisdom during meals and gatherings, while writing his own story alongside you.

One-on-one consults

Each participant at Into the Veil has the opportunity for a 30-minute craft session with instructor Erick Mertz.

He’ll unstick your story stuckness, help you with your writing process, share advice and knowledge on craft in general, or help with whatever your writing-related need is!

A NOSTALGIC, LITERARY-THEMED RETREAT

Step into a space designed for reflection, where you can reconnect with yourself and rekindle old passions. The literary-themed rooms at Hotel Sylvia in Newport, Oregon, celebrate authors and genres that have shaped storytelling. Each room has its own character, filled with books and details that invite you to unplug and experience a different time, sparking your curiosity. Find comfort in a quiet corner where you can read, rest, and recharge.

What to expect

-Thursday evening: optional dinner (not included), story discussion and instruction, and the official start of writing

-Friday: dedicated writing time, group meals, a craft talk, and small-group critique of your first draft.

-Saturday: dedicated writing time to work on your draft, group meals, and, in the evening, gathering around the fire to share your fantastical story.

-Sunday morning: light feedback session to help you further refine your tale.

Participants stay in their own room at the Hotel Sylvia (unless you want to find a fellow writer to share with) and come to the Wordcrafters Haunted Library in the same location for meals, community, and writing time.

Tuition: Includes all instruction, five meals (breakfast daily and lunch on Friday and Saturday, and plenty of treats. Register for your room separately. Rooms are $199 and up/night.

Dates: Thursday-Sunday, October 15-18, 2026

Times: 5 pm Thurs Oct 15-12 pm Sun Oct 18

Location: Hotel Sylvia, Newport, OR

Price: $449 (Includes event registration and meals–hotel is separate)

Members only registration through Aug 14. General registration opens Aug 15

Scholarship info: We want everyone to have access to our writing programs. If you need additional support, please complete our scholarship request form.

Pricing info: Our classes and events are priced at their actual cost to run.

If paying the full price would keep you from joining us, use the code ACCESS at checkout to reduce your registration amount by 20%—no questions asked. If you’re a Wordcrafters member, use code MEMBERACCESS.

If the full price is within your means, please leave the ACCESS code for those who truly need it.

If you’re able, you can add a donation to support our scholarship fund.

Scholarship info: https://wordcrafters.org/scholarships/