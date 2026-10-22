It's a Mystery! with Patricia Crisafulli
It's a Mystery! with Patricia Crisafulli
New York Times bestselling author Patricia Crisafulli leads a full-day, hands-on workshop that uses the mystery genre's sharpest craft tools (strong hooks, complex characters, and well-paced plots) to help writers strengthen any work of fiction. The day ends with a roundtable where writers bring their real "stuck points" for group feedback. Open to writers in any genre and at any stage.
Details and registration: https://wordcrafters.org/its-a-mystery/
Wordcrafters Studio
$199
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Wordcrafters
541-359-1212
bewriting@wordcrafters.org
Artist Group Info
Patricia Crisafulli
Wordcrafters Studio
436 Charnelton St. Ste. 100Eugene, Oregon 97401
541-525-9309
bewriting@wordcraftersineugene.org