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Jack-O-Lantern Decoration Station + Last Sunday Market!

Jack-O-Lantern Decoration Station + Last Sunday Market!

Decorate a local veggie jack-o-lantern at our last Springfield Sunday Farmers Market of the season! 🎃

More information: www.lanecountyfarmersmarket.org

Springfield Public Library
Free
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Lane County Farmers Market
5414314923
orion@lanecountyfarmersmarket.org
Springfield Public Library
225 5th St.
Springfield, Oregon 97477
(541) 726-3766
https://www.wheremindsgrow.org/home