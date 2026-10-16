Jack-O-Lantern Decoration Station + Last Sunday Market!
Jack-O-Lantern Decoration Station + Last Sunday Market!
Decorate a local veggie jack-o-lantern at our last Springfield Sunday Farmers Market of the season! 🎃
More information: www.lanecountyfarmersmarket.org
Springfield Public Library
Free
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Lane County Farmers Market
5414314923
orion@lanecountyfarmersmarket.org
Springfield Public Library
225 5th St.Springfield, Oregon 97477
(541) 726-3766