Jeffrey Foucault w/ John Convertino

The Shedd welcomes Jeffrey Foucault back to Jaqua Concert Hall, this this time with drummer John Convertino. Described as “Contemporary and timeless…” by The New York Times, and “Quietly brilliant…” by The Irish Times, Jeffrey Foucault mines the darker seams of American music to create a haunting and visceral collision of rock, country, folk, and blues. In two decades on the road across the United States and Europe he’s released a string of critically acclaimed albums showcasing a tersely elegant brand of songwriting, moving seamlessly between full-throated rock’n’roll and plaintive, intimate solo pieces to inhabit the borderlands of heartbreak and memory.

Foucault on the tour: "Starting in September, I'll be on tour around the country with John Convertino on the drums, one of the most beautiful musicians I ever got to play with, and one I'd heard on records by Rainer Ptacek, Giant Sand, Calexico, Richard Buckner, Neko Case, Tift Merrit, and a pile of others before I ever met him. I always knew it was John from the first snare shot."