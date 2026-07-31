On Sunday, August 9th, 2026, the Community Center for the Performing Arts proudly welcomes Jerry’s Middle Finger back to the WOW Hall.

Humbly formed in 2015 by a group of professional musicians passionate about Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead, JMF started honing its one-of-a-kind sound at LA speakeasies and beachside dive bars. Audiences of all ages instantly fell in love and soon JMF was playing to packed rooms from legendary stages throughout California, Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, and Washington — dazzling new fans on the scene and pulling even the most discerning Jerry fanatics out of their seats for the first time in decades.

The magic all starts with lead vocalist and guitarist Garrett Deloian. As a seasoned veteran of the blues circuit, he channels his lifelong love for the work of Garcia into every lick with his unparalleled mastery and tone. Drummer/founder Rodney Newman, a student of The Dead/JGB since his youth, leads the band’s reliable and relentless rhythm section. Rodney’s kick shares the bottom end with the steady and inspired bass playing of the multi-talented Son Vo. Rounding things out are two powerhouse vocalists, Halina Janusz and Lisa Malsberger, and veteran pianist and organ champion Jon Gold.

The future looks bright for JMF as they get ready to take their heartfelt magical dance parties to further points across the country. So whether you saw Jerry 500 times or were born after his time on earth, this much is true: JMF will make you feel like he’s still here.