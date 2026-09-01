Joshua Redman Quartet
Joshua Redman Quartet
Acclaimed saxophonist Joshua Redman returns to Jaqua Concert Hall for a highly anticipated performance, celebrating a remarkable new chapter in his storied career. With a career spanning more than three decades, Redman continues to redefine jazz with curiosity and bold reinvention. Following the success of where are we on Blue Note Records—his first album to feature a vocalist and original lyrics—Redman now presents music from Words Fall Short, a deeply expressive exploration of human imperfection, connection, and the limits of language.
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
39-65
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
(541) 434-7000
info@theshedd.net
Artist Group Info
Joshua Redman
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
868 High St.Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 434-7000