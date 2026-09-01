Joshua Redman Quartet

Acclaimed saxophonist Joshua Redman returns to Jaqua Concert Hall for a highly anticipated performance, celebrating a remarkable new chapter in his storied career. With a career spanning more than three decades, Redman continues to redefine jazz with curiosity and bold reinvention. Following the success of where are we on Blue Note Records—his first album to feature a vocalist and original lyrics—Redman now presents music from Words Fall Short, a deeply expressive exploration of human imperfection, connection, and the limits of language.