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Jubilate! Winter Holiday Concert

Jubilate! Winter Holiday Concert

Jubilate! The Treble Choir of Corvallis invites you to our winter holiday concerts. We sing blessings carried across cultures and generations through Posadas, Solstice, Chanukkah, and Kwanzaa: blessings received from those who came before and blessings we hope to pass forward. Join us as we call out in gratitude and listen for the echo of blessings returned.

First Congregational Church in Corvallis
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jubilate! The Treble Choir of Corvallis
president@jubilatechoir.org
http:/jubilatechoir.org

Artist Group Info

mbahnson@gmail.com
First Congregational Church in Corvallis
4515 SW West Hills Rd.
Corvallis, Oregon 97333
541-231-0229
corvalliscontra@gmail.com
https://corvallisfolklore.org/home/event/contra-dance-the-electrodes-with-eric-curl/?instance_id=31825