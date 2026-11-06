Jubilate! Winter Holiday Concert
Jubilate! Winter Holiday Concert
Jubilate! The Treble Choir of Corvallis invites you to our winter holiday concerts. We sing blessings carried across cultures and generations through Posadas, Solstice, Chanukkah, and Kwanzaa: blessings received from those who came before and blessings we hope to pass forward. Join us as we call out in gratitude and listen for the echo of blessings returned.
First United Methodist Church, Corvallis
$20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 21 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Jubilate! The Treble Choir of Corvallis
president@jubilatechoir.org
Artist Group Info
mbahnson@gmail.com
First United Methodist Church, Corvallis
1165 NW Monroe AveCorvallis, Oregon 97330