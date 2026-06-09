Kai's Bird Concert
Kai's Bird Concert
This is a concert performed by Kai Frueh, a talented young pianist and birder from Corvallis. He has combined his two passions, music and birds, into a unique experience of multi-media videos accompanied by piano music performed by him and composed by a variety of musicians, contemporary to romantic. This is a concert you won't want to miss!
Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, Corvallis, OR
There is no set charge, just a voluntary donation to benefit Mid-Willamette Bird Alliance.
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Mid-Willamette Bird Alliance of Corvallis
(541)602-4685
leadership@mwbirdalliance.org
Artist Group Info
Kai Frueh
kaifrueh2@gmail.com
Episcopal Church of the Good Samaritan, Corvallis, OR
333 NW 35th St.,Corvallis, Oregon 97330
(541)757-6647
office@goodsamcorvallis.org