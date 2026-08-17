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Karaoke Night at Tallman Brewing

Karaoke Night at Tallman Brewing

Whether you belt out a power ballad, drop the mic with your rap skills, or just have a hilarious duet moment with your bestie, karaoke night is going to be a blast!

The Landing at Tallman Brewing
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Landing at Tallman Brewing
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
https://tallmanbrewing.com/
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
2055 Primrose Street, Lebanon, OR 97355, USA
Lebanon, OR, Oregon 97355
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
https://tallmanbrewing.com/events