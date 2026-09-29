Karaoke Night at Tallman Brewing
Karaoke Night at Tallman Brewing
Whether you belt out a power ballad, drop the mic with your rap skills, or just have a hilarious duet moment with your bestie, karaoke night is going to be a blast!
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
2055 Primrose Street, Lebanon, OR 97355, USALebanon, OR, Oregon 97355
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com