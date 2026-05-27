© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KIDZ ROCK Music & Arts Festival: Axe & Fiddle Concert

KIDZ ROCK Music & Arts Festival: Axe & Fiddle Concert

Help us raise funds for youth music programming! All proceeds provide free instruments, repairs, instruction, coaching and mentorship for low income families and underrepresented youth artists. Support local youth musicians and a great cause with your whole family and join us for these events! Auctions, raffles, art, dancing and tons of family fun for all ages.

Stage Lineup:
4:00pm - 4:30pm Anna Star
4:30pm - 5:00pm Orias
5:00pm - 5:30pm The Indestructibles
5:30pm - 6:00pm The American Idiots
6:15pm - 6:45pm S.O.N.G. (Sirens Of the Next Generation)
7:00pm - 7:45pm Ian W. & Friends
8:00pm - 8:45pm The Friday Crew

Axe and Fiddle
04:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

MEPAA
541-246-8082
mepaa.org@gmail.com
https://www.mepaa.org/
Axe and Fiddle
657 E Main St
Cottage Grove, Oregon 97424