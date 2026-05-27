KIDZ ROCK Music & Arts Festival: Axe & Fiddle Concert

Help us raise funds for youth music programming! All proceeds provide free instruments, repairs, instruction, coaching and mentorship for low income families and underrepresented youth artists. Support local youth musicians and a great cause with your whole family and join us for these events! Auctions, raffles, art, dancing and tons of family fun for all ages.

Stage Lineup:

4:00pm - 4:30pm Anna Star

4:30pm - 5:00pm Orias

5:00pm - 5:30pm The Indestructibles

5:30pm - 6:00pm The American Idiots

6:15pm - 6:45pm S.O.N.G. (Sirens Of the Next Generation)

7:00pm - 7:45pm Ian W. & Friends

8:00pm - 8:45pm The Friday Crew

