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(Kin)etic Closing Reception

(Kin)etic Closing Reception

The Shelton McMurphey Johnson House (SMJH), in partnership with curators Aidyn Dervaes and Lizi Anderson-Cleary, invites the public to a closing reception for (Kin)etic: Contemporary Contemplations on Saturday, November 14, from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House in Eugene, Oregon. The reception offers a final opportunity to experience the exhibition before it closes, and reflect on the conversations it inspires around art, textiles, history, and preservation.

By presenting contemporary artworks within the historic home, the exhibition invites visitors to consider how art can expand our understanding and encourages new perspectives on the stories these historic spaces hold and how they have shaped our understanding of the past.

The exhibition features works by Andrew Douglas Campbell, Sara Siestreem (Hanis Coos), E.R. Saba, Bella Kim, Brenetta Ward, Allyce Wood, and Vo Vo.

Shelton McMurphey Johnson House
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Shelton McMurphey Johnson House
303 Willamette St
Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 484-0808
director@smjhouse.org
https://www.smjhouse.org/