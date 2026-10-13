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KLCC Oregon Ready: What "Tilt" Can Teach Us About Preparing for Cascadia

KLCC Oregon Ready: What "Tilt" Can Teach Us About Preparing for Cascadia

KLCC's Love Cross, host of "Oregon Ready" and Emma Pattee, author of "Tilt," will talk about disaster preparedness with an Oregon focus.

What can a novel teach us about preparing for the Big One?

Join KLCC for Oregon Ready: What Tilt Can Teach Us About Preparing for Cascadia, an conversation with author Emma Pattee, whose acclaimed novel Tilt imagines Portland in the immediate aftermath of a devastating Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake.

Together, KLCC's Love Cross (host of Morning Edition and the year-long series "Oregon Ready") and Pattee will explore what Tilt reveals about the realities of disaster, community, resilience and the choices we make before an emergency happens.

What does it actually mean to be prepared? How might our relationships, neighborhoods and communities change in the aftermath of a major disaster? And what can fiction help us understand about the very real possibility of a Cascadia earthquake?

Whether you're already an Oregon preparedness pro or haven't thought much beyond keeping a flashlight in your junk drawer, this conversation offers a thoughtful way to think about getting ready.

This event is FREE. Registration is required, as space will be limited.

Campbell Community Center
Free
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

KLCC
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org
https://www.klcc.org/
Campbell Community Center
155 High St.
Eugene, Oregon 97401
541-682-5318
campbellcenter@eugene-or.gov
https://www.eugene-or.gov/campbellcenter