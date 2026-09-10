KXCR's FIRST ANNUAL POSTCARD FUNDRAISER GALA EVENT

Come join us for our first annual postcard fundraiser. For the past 3 months, artists all around Oregon have created one of a kind artwork on blank postcards which were provided by KXCR. Each artist has created something unique and beautiful using any mediums they preferred, from watercolor, ceramics, acrylic, wool, and everything in between. This gala event is free to all who attend with food, drink and live music from our wonderful pianist Rhianna Sutherland.

Each postcard is priced at $30.00 each and all proceeds go to supporting KXCR in it's endeavor to provide music, news, community conversations, free promotions for all non profits.