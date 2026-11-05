November is the season of gratitude, and we’re marking it by coming together for a good cause with good food, drinks, and music!

Join us for a Land & Sea Benefit Dinner at WildCraft Cider & Pantry with live music by Zimbabwean group Kholé.

Proceeds support the local stewardship efforts of The Cape Perpetua Collaborative and allow us to continue to offer free programs to the public.

The evening will feature seven courses of multi-culturally influenced small plates combining local seafood, local meats, foraged land and sea ingredients, and vegetables from our garden, prepared by chefs Sean Kelly and Jose Rivas.

Each course paired with cider based libations and vibrant music from our Zimbabwean friends.

A silent and live auction will take place onsite through the evening, so come ready to bid for some exciting prizes!

Come hungry, leave inspired. Bring a friend, and help us make this giving month!

Cost: $135 per person

Non refundable, but transferable

The evening will feature a fixed menu, so we may not be able to cater to dietary preferences.

Please share any concerns to our team directly at info@capeperpetuacollaborative.org

Schedule:

4:20- Doors open

4:30-5pm: Seating and first offering

5:00 Seated courses begin with live music

6:00 Dessert, live auction with Jesse Dolin

6:30 to close: Courses finished-Enjoy the music and mingle!