Lantern Light on Christmas Night Paint & Sip Party

Santa is coming to town!

Get into the Christmas spirit with an afternoon of creativity, laughs, and good company. Bring your people (friends, family, the cousin who's in town early) and make some fun art and great memories.

Pick your color for Ol' St. Nick: red, green, or burgundy. Whichever you choose, he'll go home ready to make your Christmas merry and bright.

No art experience needed. Every canvas comes pre-traced, we bring all the supplies, and we'll paint him together one step at a time. Come solo and leave with a few new friends!

Please arrive 15 to 20 minutes early to grab your drinks and snacks, don your sexy black apron, and settle in before we start. Grab a pint of Oakshire beer and something tasty from the food carts while you're there. Free street parking, plus Oakshire's lot across the street.

Pre-registration is required. $45 per painter, per seat. No refunds.