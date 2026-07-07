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Lavender Festival

Lavender Festival

Join Durant, home to the Durant Vineyards Winery & Tasting Room and Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, for its annual Lavender Festival! Enjoy a celebration of a summer in bloom, surrounded by fragrant lavender, rolling vineyard views, and a lively day filled with flavor, creativity, and community.

You can look forward to:
Refreshing lavender lemonade
Wood-fired favorites from Wooden Heart Pizza
Seasonal bites from our Culinary Directors
Durant Vineyards wines
A local artisan blown glass scavenger hunt across the property
And more to be announced!

Mark your calendar and keep an eye out for more exciting updates and full event details as we get closer to the celebration of lavender season!

Durant at Red Ridge Farms
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jul 12, 2026.
Get Tickets
Durant at Red Ridge Farms
5430 NE Breyman Orchards Road
Dayton, Oregon 97114
https://durantoregon.com/