LCD Soundsystem at McMenamins Edgefield Concerts

Iconic Electronic Dance-Punk band LCD Soundsystem returns to the Northwest as part of an extensive North American tour, with a performance at McMenamins Historic Edgefield Amphitheater on Saturday, August 8th, 2026. General Admission. Outdoor Concert.

The highly acclaimed return of the lawn show continues as Dance-Punk royalty James Murphy and LCD Soundsystem takes the stage playing hits like “All My Friends”, “Daft Punk Is Playing at My House”, and “Tonite”. Since reuniting in 2016, the band has been touring nonstop and are currently on their 2026 Summer Tour.