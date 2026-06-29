Lifeguard and Instructor Hiring Event
Lifeguard and Instructor Hiring Event
Learn about lifeguard and swim instructor roles and meet the Willamalane aquatics team. Participants may receive a job offer at the end of the event. The event begins with a short overview of the positions, including details about training and certifications, followed by a short swim test in the pool. Willamalane pays for all necessary training and certifications.
Candidates must be at least 15 years old and should bring a swimsuit and towel to the event. Register in advance at willamalane.org/jobs
4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28
Willamalane Park Swim Center
Willamalane Park Swim Center
Free
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Willamalane Park and Recreation District
Willamalane Park Swim Center
1276 G St.Springfield, Oregon 97477
541-736-4080