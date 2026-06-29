Lifeguard and Instructor Hiring Event

Learn about lifeguard and swim instructor roles and meet the Willamalane aquatics team. Participants may receive a job offer at the end of the event. The event begins with a short overview of the positions, including details about training and certifications, followed by a short swim test in the pool. Willamalane pays for all necessary training and certifications.

Candidates must be at least 15 years old and should bring a swimsuit and towel to the event. Register in advance at willamalane.org/jobs

4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28

Willamalane Park Swim Center

