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Lifeguard and Instructor Hiring Event

lifeguard spring photoshoot at willamalane park swim center, March 2026

Lifeguard and Instructor Hiring Event

Learn about lifeguard and swim instructor roles and meet the Willamalane aquatics team. Participants may receive a job offer at the end of the event. The event begins with a short overview of the positions, including details about training and certifications, followed by a short swim test in the pool. Willamalane pays for all necessary training and certifications.

Candidates must be at least 15 years old and should bring a swimsuit and towel to the event. Register in advance at willamalane.org/jobs
4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28
Willamalane Park Swim Center

Willamalane Park Swim Center
Free
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Willamalane Park and Recreation District
https://www.willamalane.org/
Willamalane Park Swim Center
1276 G St.
Springfield, Oregon 97477
541-736-4080
https://www.willamalane.org/facilities/willamalane_park_swim_center/index.php