Live Music at Tallman Brewing - Blood on the Plow
Live Music at Tallman Brewing - Blood on the Plow
Mellencamp-Centric Acoustic Band playing live music on the Turf at Tallman Brewing. Free and fun show for all ages! You’ll hear a variety of popular tunes that will keep you hands clapping and your toes tapping!
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
2055 Primrose Street, Lebanon, OR 97355, USALebanon, OR, Oregon 97355
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com