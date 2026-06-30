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Live Music at Tallman Brewing - Bradley Shepard's Perfect Flavor

Live Music at Tallman Brewing - Bradley Shepard's Perfect Flavor

We love music and so do you! Join us at Tallman Brewing with Bradley Shepard's Perfect Flavor. A family fun event to be shared with the young and old. We can’t wait to see you here.

The Landing at Tallman Brewing
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The Landing at Tallman Brewing
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
https://tallmanbrewing.com
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
2055 Primrose Street, Lebanon, OR 97355, USA
Lebanon, OR, Oregon 97355
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
https://tallmanbrewing.com/events