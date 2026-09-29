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Live Music at Tallman Brewing - Jaeric Riley

Live Music at Tallman Brewing - Jaeric Riley

2026 Winner of Tappin' Talent Search Jaeric Cvitanich brings his good ol' local country vibe to stage. Performing originals and some of your favorite country songs to kick your weekend off with a blast.

The Landing at Tallman Brewing
06:00 AM - 08:00 AM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Landing at Tallman Brewing
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
https://tallmanbrewing.com/

Artist Group Info

Jaeric Riley
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
2055 Primrose Street, Lebanon, OR 97355, USA
Lebanon, OR, Oregon 97355
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
https://tallmanbrewing.com/events