Live Music at Tallman Brewing - Jaeric Riley
Live Music at Tallman Brewing - Jaeric Riley
2026 Winner of Tappin' Talent Search Jaeric Cvitanich brings his good ol' local country vibe to stage. Performing originals and some of your favorite country songs to kick your weekend off with a blast.
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
06:00 AM - 08:00 AM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
Artist Group Info
Jaeric Riley
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
2055 Primrose Street, Lebanon, OR 97355, USALebanon, OR, Oregon 97355
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com