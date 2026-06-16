Live Music at Tallman Brewing - Jim Asleson
Live Music at Tallman Brewing - Jim Asleson
While the artist brings a song to life, it's the lyric and the story that motivates me to write and sing. A love song, a tribute, a powerful experience...all of these are the foundation for a moving story in a song.
My songs tell a story that most people can relate to and are rooted in my reflections on life and living. My heros in music are many, from Don Williams to George Jones, Hank Williams, Sr. to Kris Kristofferson, and from Johnny Cash to Alan Jackson.
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
2055 Primrose Street, Lebanon, OR 97355, USALebanon, OR, Oregon 97355
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com