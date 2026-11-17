Live Music at Tallman Brewing - Jim + Woody
Live Music at Tallman Brewing - Jim + Woody
My songs, for the most part, are easy listening and country in nature, although I'm a fan of music from the 50's to today - classic country, rock 'n roll, soft rock, ballads, and more.
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
Artist Group Info
Jim + Woody
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
2055 Primrose Street, Lebanon, OR 97355, USALebanon, OR, Oregon 97355
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com