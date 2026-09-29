Live Music at Tallman Brewing - Jimmy Fretwell
Live Music at Tallman Brewing - Jimmy Fretwell
Want songs that are funny when they shouldn’t be, tender without getting precious, and generally more interested in telling the truth than cleaning it up? Jimmy Fretwell writes songs about people who have lived a little—and usually have the receipts. The Southern Oregon songwriter mixes folk, country, and Americana with a weathered voice, a sharp eye, and an affection for the messy parts of being human.
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
Artist Group Info
Jimmy Fretwell
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
2055 Primrose Street, Lebanon, OR 97355, USALebanon, OR, Oregon 97355
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com