Live Music at Tallman Brewing - Let it Roll
Live Music at Tallman Brewing - Let it Roll
We love music and so do you! Join us at Tallman Brewing with Let it Roll. A family fun event to be shared with the young and old. We can’t wait to see you here.
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
06:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
2055 Primrose Street, Lebanon, OR 97355, USALebanon, OR, Oregon 97355
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com