© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live Music at Tallman Brewing - Rudolf Korv

Live Music at Tallman Brewing - Rudolf Korv

Genre: PNW Americana Songwriter & Recording Artist BIO: Rudolf Korv returns with a love letter to the songs and songwriters who have inspired his songwriting and sonic identity with The Memphis Sessions, a landmark Americana singer-songwriter album recorded live at the legendary Sun Studio in Memphis, Tennessee. Out now on all platforms.

EPK: **https://rudolfkorvmusic.com/epk**

The Landing at Tallman Brewing
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Landing at Tallman Brewing
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
https://tallmanbrewing.com/

Artist Group Info

Rudolf Korv
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
2055 Primrose Street, Lebanon, OR 97355, USA
Lebanon, OR, Oregon 97355
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
https://tallmanbrewing.com/events