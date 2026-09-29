Live Music at Tallman Brewing - Rudolf Korv
Live Music at Tallman Brewing - Rudolf Korv
Genre: PNW Americana Songwriter & Recording Artist BIO: Rudolf Korv returns with a love letter to the songs and songwriters who have inspired his songwriting and sonic identity with The Memphis Sessions, a landmark Americana singer-songwriter album recorded live at the legendary Sun Studio in Memphis, Tennessee. Out now on all platforms.
EPK: **https://rudolfkorvmusic.com/epk**
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
Artist Group Info
Rudolf Korv
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
2055 Primrose Street, Lebanon, OR 97355, USALebanon, OR, Oregon 97355
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com