Live Music at Tallman Brewing - Scenic Jazz Trio
Live Music at Tallman Brewing - Scenic Jazz Trio
Brave the weather and have fun with Scenic Jazz Trio. Let Tallman Brewing cook dinner, serve the beverages and do the dishes for you. You've worked hard this week, take the weight off and enjoy live music at Tallman Brewing.
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
2055 Primrose Street, Lebanon, OR 97355, USALebanon, OR, Oregon 97355
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com