Live Music at Tallman Brewing - Skip Jones Band
Live Music at Tallman Brewing - Skip Jones Band
Bringing the soulful, high-energy boogified sounds of New Orleans to the Pacific Northwest, **Skip Jones & The Spirit of New Orleans** deliver a dynamic blend of rhythm and blues hits from the ’50s and ’60s, along with classic rock and pop organ favorites from the ’60s and ’70s. Add in some authentic New Orleans piano boogie-woogie, and the party follows wherever they play!
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
2055 Primrose Street, Lebanon, OR 97355, USALebanon, OR, Oregon 97355
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com