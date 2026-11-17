Live Music - Jaeric Riley
Live Music - Jaeric Riley
Come enjoy an evening of live music, cold drinks, great company, and an atmosphere you won't want to miss. Grab your friends, find your spot, and come support live local music
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
$5 Buy In
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
Artist Group Info
Jaeric Riley
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
2055 Primrose Street, Lebanon, OR 97355, USALebanon, OR, Oregon 97355
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com