Live Music - Rudolf Korv
Live Music - Rudolf Korv
Rudolf Korv made the trek from the southwest deserts of the Mojave to lush promise land of the Pacific Northwest, bringing with him his powerful Americana & Roots music sounds that connect with people of all genres. From the coast, where the ocean strikes the shore, Korv sings with conviction, his voice booming from the ocean to the peaks of the Coastal and Cascade Mountain range and across Central Oregon’s high plateau.
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com
Artist Group Info
Rudolf Korv
The Landing at Tallman Brewing
2055 Primrose Street, Lebanon, OR 97355, USALebanon, OR, Oregon 97355
5039307760
tapmaster@tallmanbrewing.com