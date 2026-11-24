Lynn Bowers Studio Pottery Sale
Lynn Bowers Studio Pottery Sale
This sale showcases the bold Primitive-Modern pottery of Eugene artist and environmental activist Lynn Bowers. Choose from a treasure trove of sculptures and decorated dishes that unite beauty with function. The sale helps the Lynn Bowers Charitable Trust protect Lynn's old-growth forest in the making--80 years unlogged and counting! Purchases are tax-deductible.
Unitarian Universalist Church
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Lynn Bowers Charitable Trust
802-272-1758
lynnbowerstrust@gmail.com
Unitarian Universalist Church
1685 W. 13th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97402