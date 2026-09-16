When Shakespeare imagined ambition's darkest corners, he created Macbeth — a tale of power, prophecy, and paranoia that has haunted audiences for four centuries. When Verdi set it to music, he created one of opera's most electrifying and emotionally devastating works.

Commanding baritone Craig Irvin and dramatic soprano Kara Shay Thomson portray the original power couple — two souls who reach for a crown and lose everything in the bargain. Their blood-soaked rise and descent into madness is rendered in music of terrifying beauty, from the witches' chilling prophecies to Lady Macbeth's devastating sleepwalking scene. Directed by Keturah Stickann with a vision of spectacle and grandeur that brings Shakespeare's dark Scotland vividly to life.

Macbeth opens Eugene Opera's landmark 50th anniversary season — a fitting choice for a milestone year, pairing one of theater's greatest stories with one of opera's most powerful scores.

Conducted by Maestro Andrew Bisantz, with the Eugene Opera Orchestra and Chorus bringing Verdi's score to life with full dramatic force.

Sung in Italian with English titles displayed above the stage — for the best view of the titles board, choose seats in the center of the hall.