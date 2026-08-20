Magical Moombah: Monster Mash!

HA!-HA!-HA! The Moombah crew share their scary-monster nightmares. Their message to the audience: You are completely SAFE AT MOOMBAH! We shan't be foiled by any stupid monster…and besides, most monsters just want to be friends! Look for great songs like "The Monster Mash", "Witch Doctor", "The Eggplant That Ate Chicago", "Thriller", "Puff The Magic Dragon", "The Purple People Eater", "Catch A Falling Star", "Three Little Men In A Flyng Saucer" and more!

Come join the Magical Moombah for a great good time! Fun! Contests! Jokes! Lots of songs! Dancing around! And don't miss the special Magical Moombah Music Box at 11:15 am, free with your ticket!

SPECIAL THURSDAY SCHOOL PROGRAMS. On the Thursday before each Saturday Moombah, at 10:15 am, The Shedd presents a special performance of the Moombah designed especially for area school and home school groups. The fee for each school is $4/student ($3/Title 1 student). Contact the Registrar (541-434-7015 or registrar@theshedd.net) to register).