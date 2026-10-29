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Making Sweet Hot Mustard, Home for the Holidays at The Scullery, A Commissary Kitchen

Making Sweet Hot Mustard, Home for the Holidays at The Scullery, A Commissary Kitchen

"Home For The Holidays" at The Scullery is a series of four simple cooking classes focused on Gifts From Your Kitchen!

Making Sweet Hot Mustard!

This will be a fun one, using an adapted family recipe (we can't give you all of the secrets!) you will be able to choose the type of acid and sugar, creating a custom mustard!
Take home a custom blended 8 oz jar and recipes. Great for all ages. $15 per person,

The Scullery, A Commissary Kitchen
$15
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 30 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

The Scullery, A Commissary Kitchen
5416323175
thesculleryveneta@gmail.com
The Scullery, A Commissary Kitchen

Artist Group Info

TheEmporiumVeneta@gmail.com
The Scullery, A Commissary Kitchen
87980 Territorial Rd
Veneta, Oregon 97487
5416323175
thesculleryveneta@gmail.com