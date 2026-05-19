Makola Performing Arts with Okaidja Afroso

Wednesday, July 8, 10:30 a.m.

Fountain Plaza

In partnership with Springfield Public Schools, H.O.N.E.Y., Black Cultural Initiative, and Eugene-Springfield NAACP with promotional support from Dayinthelife Entertainment LLC

Makola Performing Arts builds community through the shared language of music, dance, and storytelling, fostering cultural exchange, belonging, and joy across Oregon and beyond. Featuring internationally acclaimed singer, percussionist, guitarist, and dancer Okaidja Afroso and other special guests who create modern African music that effortlessly flows between tradition and innovation.

Summer Reading 2026: Plant a Seed, Read

Every Wednesday June 17 – August 12

Outdoors on Fountain Plaza

Free Fun for All Ages

All are welcome for our annual outdoor multicultural Summer Reading Celebration series on Fountain Plaza at the Springfield Public Library. Enjoy world-class artists and culture keepers every week starting June 17th!

In partnership with Springfield Public Schools, H.O.N.E.Y., Native Youth Wellness, Chifin Native Youth Center, UO Home Flight Scholars Program, Many Nations Longhouse, UO Sapsik’ʷałá Teacher Education Program, 4J NATIVES, Bethel Native Youth Empowerment, LCC Longhouse & NASA, NAACP, Black Cultural Initiative, Lane County Government, Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, Eugene Arte Latino, Asian Foundation of Oregon, Oregon Multigenerational Community Center, The Nativity of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Parish of Springfield.

miércoles, 8 julio, 10:30 a.m.

la Plaza de la Fuente

En colaboración con las Escuelas Públicas de Springfield, H.O.N.E.Y., la iniciativa Black Cultural Initiative y el NAACP de Eugene-Springfield

Artes del espectáculo Makola con Okaidja Afroso

El grupo Makola Performing Arts crea comunidad a través del lenguaje común de la música, el baile, cuentos y por fomentar el intercambio cultural, el sentido de pertenecía y la alegría, tanto aquí en Oregon como más allá. Con el reconocido cantante, percusionista, guitarrista y bailín Okaidja Afroso y otros invitados especiales, ofrecen música africana moderna que fluye con naturalidad entre la tradición y la innovación.

Lectura de verano 2026: Planta una semilla, lee

Cada miércoles 17 junio a 12 Agosto

Al aire libre en la Plaza de la Fuente

Actividades gratuitas para todas las edades

Food for Lane County ofrece almuerzo gratis en la plaza inmediatamente después del evento, a las 11:30 a.m. para los niños de 1 a 18 años. Hasta agotar existencias.

Todos están invitados a nuestra serie multicultural anual de Celebraciones de Lectura de Verano al aire libre en la Plaza de la Fuente, frente a la Biblioteca Pública de Springfield. Cada semana a partir del 17 de junio, disfrute de artistas de talla mundial y guardianes culturales.

En colaboración con Springfield Public Schools, H.O.N.E.Y., Native Youth Wellness, Chifin Native Youth Center, UO Home Flight Scholars Program, Many Nations Longhouse, UO Sapsik’ʷałá Teacher Education Program, 4J NATIVES, Bethel Native Youth Empowerment, LCC Longhouse & NASA, NAACP, Black Cultural Initiative, Lane County Government, Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, Eugene Arte Latino, Asian Foundation of Oregon, Oregon Multigenerational Community Center, The Nativity of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Parish of Springfield.