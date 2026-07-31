On Friday, 28th the Community Center for the Performing Arts presents MaMuse at the WOW Hall.

Taking from “Ma” as in Mama and “Muse” as in one who inspires, MaMuse creates Harmonic, Uplifting, Luscious, Folk-Soul-Revival; A Musical Tune-Up for the Heart

Wholeheartedly fed by the folk and gospel traditions, MaMuse (Sarah Nutting and Karisha Longaker) create uplifting music to inspire the world into thriving. Interweaving brilliant and haunting harmony with lyrics born of honed emotional intelligence, MaMuse invokes a musical presence that inspires the opening of the heart. Playing a family of varied acoustic instruments including upright bass, guitar, mandolins, ukulele, and flutes, while backed by guitar virtuoso Walter Strauss and inspired drummer (Mike Wofchuck), these two powerful women embody a love for all life. The synergy that is created through this musical connection is palpable and truly moving to witness. With eleven delicious years of co-creation and five full length albums under their belts, MaMuse keep their hearts tuned to the creation of music for the health of ALL BEINGS.