Marine Debris Day
Marine Debris Day
Healthy oceans start with us. Stop by the Visitor Center for games, activities, and videos on preventing marine debris, a global problem we can solve together. Also, check out our new marine debris exhibit!
Hatfield Visitor Center
$5.00
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Hatfield Visitor Center
541-867-0100
hmsc_visitorcenter@oregonstate.edu
Artist Group Info
stacia.carpenter@oregonstate.edu
Hatfield Visitor Center
2030 SE Marine Science DrNewport, Oregon 97365
5418670226
HMSC_visitorcenter@oregonstate.edu