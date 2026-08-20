© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Masters of Hawaiian Music

Masters of Hawaiian Music

Masters of Hawaiian Music features three of the most popular musicians from Maui’s renowned “Slack Key Show,” sharing Hawai‘i’s unique “slack key” –- open tuning — guitar styles that traces its roots to 19th-Century paniolo (Hawaiian cowboy) culture. Growing up in rural Hawai’i, slack key masters George Kahumoku, Jr., Led Kaapana, and Jeff Peterson were immersed from childhood in Hawaiian music and culture that brought family together with entertainment, learning, and joy. All are multiple Na Hōkū Hanohano (Hawaiian “Grammy”) Award winners.

Four-time Grammy winner Kahumoku, called “Hawai‘i’s Renaissance Man”—he’s a, vocalist, storyteller, songwriter, author, teacher, sculptor, farmer, and chef. Kaapana is a National Heritage Fellow, unsurpassed in his guitar picking style, with rascal good humor, one of Hawai’i’s most influential musicians. Peterson is a star of the current generation enlivening slack key traditions, known for his versatility from slack key to classical, jazz to film soundtracks.

The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
$28-$36
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
(541) 434-7000
info@theshedd.net
https://www.theshedd.org/
The John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts
868 High St.
Eugene, Oregon 97401
(541) 434-7000
https://www.theshedd.org/