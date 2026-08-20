Masters of Hawaiian Music features three of the most popular musicians from Maui’s renowned “Slack Key Show,” sharing Hawai‘i’s unique “slack key” –- open tuning — guitar styles that traces its roots to 19th-Century paniolo (Hawaiian cowboy) culture. Growing up in rural Hawai’i, slack key masters George Kahumoku, Jr., Led Kaapana, and Jeff Peterson were immersed from childhood in Hawaiian music and culture that brought family together with entertainment, learning, and joy. All are multiple Na Hōkū Hanohano (Hawaiian “Grammy”) Award winners.

Four-time Grammy winner Kahumoku, called “Hawai‘i’s Renaissance Man”—he’s a, vocalist, storyteller, songwriter, author, teacher, sculptor, farmer, and chef. Kaapana is a National Heritage Fellow, unsurpassed in his guitar picking style, with rascal good humor, one of Hawai’i’s most influential musicians. Peterson is a star of the current generation enlivening slack key traditions, known for his versatility from slack key to classical, jazz to film soundtracks.