McKenzie River Artists Guild Art Show and Sale
McKenzie River Artists Guild Art Show and Sale
Join the McKenzie River Artists Guild for their first-ever Autumn Art Show and Sale. Fourteen Guild artists, along with three Guest artists, will display their original works at the Leaburg Fire Training Center at 42870 McKenzie Highway.
Come browse a wide variety of unique art, including watercolor, acrylics, oil, photography, collage, quilling, woodwork, glass and resin, ceramics, pottery, textiles, botanical art, mixed media, yard art, and cards.
Sale dates are Oct 23 and 24, 10am—4pm.
Leaburg Fire Training Center
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Oct 24, 2026.
Event Supported By
Mckenzie River Artists Guild
Artist Member promoting event: 541-747-9075 home: Cell: 951-264-0594
alihennes@sbcglobal.net
Leaburg Fire Training Center
42870 Mckenzie Highwayleaburg, Oregon 97489