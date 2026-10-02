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McKenzie River Artists Guild Art Show and Sale

McKenzie River Artists Guild Art Show and Sale

Join the McKenzie River Artists Guild for their first-ever Autumn Art Show and Sale. Fourteen Guild artists, along with three Guest artists, will display their original works at the Leaburg Fire Training Center at 42870 McKenzie Highway.

Come browse a wide variety of unique art, including watercolor, acrylics, oil, photography, collage, quilling, woodwork, glass and resin, ceramics, pottery, textiles, botanical art, mixed media, yard art, and cards.

Sale dates are Oct 23 and 24, 10am—4pm.

Leaburg Fire Training Center
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Oct 24, 2026.

Event Supported By

Mckenzie River Artists Guild
Artist Member promoting event: 541-747-9075 home: Cell: 951-264-0594
alihennes@sbcglobal.net
same as above
Leaburg Fire Training Center
42870 Mckenzie Highway
leaburg, Oregon 97489