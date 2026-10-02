McKenzie River Artists Guild Art Show and Sale

Join the McKenzie River Artists Guild for their first-ever Autumn Art Show and Sale. Fourteen Guild artists, along with three Guest artists, will display their original works at the Leaburg Fire Training Center at 42870 McKenzie Highway.

Come browse a wide variety of unique art, including watercolor, acrylics, oil, photography, collage, quilling, woodwork, glass and resin, ceramics, pottery, textiles, botanical art, mixed media, yard art, and cards.

Sale dates are Oct 23 and 24, 10am—4pm.