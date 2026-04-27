Melissa Aldana with the Oregon Jazz Ensemble

Melissa Aldana is an internationally acclaimed tenor saxophonist, composer, and bandleader whose work reflects a deep engagement with the jazz tradition alongside a forward-looking artistic voice. On this special evening, she joins the award-winning Oregon Jazz Ensemble to perform a variety of her compositions arranged for large jazz ensemble. Born in Santiago, Chile, Aldana’s music blends lyricism, harmonic depth, and narrative composition, often drawing inspiration from literature, visual art, and personal reflection. Now based in New York City, she performs extensively around the world with her quartet and continues to expand the expressive possibilities of the tenor saxophone in contemporary jazz.

UO Students w/ID Free