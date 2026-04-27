Melissa Aldana with the Oregon Jazz Ensemble
Melissa Aldana with the Oregon Jazz Ensemble
Melissa Aldana is an internationally acclaimed tenor saxophonist, composer, and bandleader whose work reflects a deep engagement with the jazz tradition alongside a forward-looking artistic voice. On this special evening, she joins the award-winning Oregon Jazz Ensemble to perform a variety of her compositions arranged for large jazz ensemble. Born in Santiago, Chile, Aldana’s music blends lyricism, harmonic depth, and narrative composition, often drawing inspiration from literature, visual art, and personal reflection. Now based in New York City, she performs extensively around the world with her quartet and continues to expand the expressive possibilities of the tenor saxophone in contemporary jazz.
UO Students w/ID Free
Beall Concert Hall
GA $5-10, Students with UO ID free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Event Supported By
University of Oregon School of Music and Dance
541-346-3386
SOMDFrontDesk@uoregon.edu
Beall Concert Hall
961 East 18th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97403
541-346-3386
somdnews@uoregon.edu