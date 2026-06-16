Melissa Ruth & The Likely Stories live at Gratitude Brewing

Born in rural British Columbia, Melissa Ruth was raised on a balanced diet of borscht and Bob Dylan. Equal parts country and blues, Melissa's music is firmly rooted in the rural West. Through her distinctive voice and adept songwriting, she leads us through the timber and mining towns that speckle her part of the world while weaving throughout stories of grit, determination, and precious joy.

Ruth has four self-produced albums to her name as well as having produced a live album by the Western band, the Slow Ponies. Ruth and her husband and guitar player Johnny Leal perform as a duo and with their band, Melissa Ruth & The Likely Stories, throughout the West.

Melissa Ruth & The Likely Stories are a veritable cast of Douglas County music educators and musicians including Rebekah Kroll on bass, Kaitlyn Barrett on drums, Matt Hill on keys and trumpet, Johnny Leal on guitar, and Melissa Ruth on vocals, guitar, and accordion.