On Friday, July 3rd the Community Center for the Performing Arts welcomes the Melvin Seals After Party: Afro Dead feat. Aaron Feder and London Kay to the WOW Hall. Join us at the WOW Hall from 11:30PM until 1:30AM!

Afro Dead is a musical collective formed in 2022 by Aaron Feder to reimagine the music of the Grateful Dead in Afro-Pop styles, such as soukous, Afrobeat, high-life, reggae and more. He has been able to use his experience as founder and band leader of Alma Afrobeat Ensemble (four albums, four US tours) and co-founder of the record label Slow Walk Music (home to African music made in Spain) resulting in a Summer 2024 tour of the US and Canada, and a Fall 2024 tour of Spain.

For 2026 the band will feature the amazing singer London Kay, most known for touring with Heart and the internationally touring Grateful Dead act Terrapin Flyer. Aaron Feder has been a lifelong participant in the Grateful Dead’s music scene, having played and recorded with Grammy award winners Peter Rowan and Eric Krasno, as well as members of Phil Lesh and Friends, Greensky Bluegrass, Leftover Salmon, Everyone Orchestra and much more. Aaron’s varied musical experiences has helped create a vibrant, one-of-a-kind musical project, mixing classic Americana compositions with danceable African grooves and a healthy dose of improvisation. The band’s version of Dark Star was featured on the compilation “The Music Plays the Band” alongside Dark Star Orchestra, Oteil Burbridge, ALO and many more.