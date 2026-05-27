The Roving Park Players invite you to join in some magic and mayhem! William Shakespeare's beloved play, A Midsummer Night's Dream comes to a local park near you in June 2026! The Duke of Athens has taken a bride and love is in the air. Add some young lovers at cross purposes, a feud amongst the local fairy court and group of workers-turned-actors, determined to put on a play for the Duke's wedding full of "very tragical mirth", and you have an evening full of fun and fantasy, fit for the whole family!

Performances:

6 p.m. Thu/Fri, June 11 & 12 @ Petersen Barn 870 Bertzen Rd, Eugene 97402

6 p.m. Sat, June 13 @ Applegate Regional Theatre 87230 Central Rd, Eugene, OR 97402

6 p.m. Sun, June 14 @ Maurie Jacobs Park 169 Fir Ln, Eugene 97404

6 p.m. Thu/Fri, June 18 & 19 @ Owen Rose Garden 300 N Jefferson St, Eugene 97402

6 p.m. Sat/Sun, June 20 & 21 @ Island Park 200 West B St., Springfield 97477

Bring chairs or a blanket! All performances are FREE!

See website for more information: https://www.rovingparkplayers.org/a-midsummer-nights-dream-june-2026/ or email rovingparkplayers@gmail.com