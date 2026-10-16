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Mini-Broom Workshop w/ Seasons End

Mini-Broom Workshop w/ Seasons End

Gwendolyn Iris of Seasons End Flower Farm will host two mini-broom workshops on 10/24 and 10/31! Learn to make a small witch’s broom using locally-foraged materials, while supplies last.

Workshops will start at 11:00AM and 12:00PM.

More information: www.lanecountyfarmersmarket.org

Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza
Free
Every week through Oct 31, 2026.
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 01:00 PM

Event Supported By

Lane County Farmers Market
5414314923
orion@lanecountyfarmersmarket.org
Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza
85 E. 8th Avenue
Eugene, Oregon 97401
541-682-5542
fmp@eugene-or.gov
https://www.eugene-or.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Farmers-Market-Pavilion-and-Plaza-164