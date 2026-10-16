Mini-Broom Workshop w/ Seasons End
Mini-Broom Workshop w/ Seasons End
Gwendolyn Iris of Seasons End Flower Farm will host two mini-broom workshops on 10/24 and 10/31! Learn to make a small witch’s broom using locally-foraged materials, while supplies last.
Workshops will start at 11:00AM and 12:00PM.
More information: www.lanecountyfarmersmarket.org
Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza
Free
Every week through Oct 31, 2026.
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 01:00 PM
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 01:00 PM
Event Supported By
Lane County Farmers Market
5414314923
orion@lanecountyfarmersmarket.org
Farmers Market Pavilion and Plaza
85 E. 8th AvenueEugene, Oregon 97401
541-682-5542
fmp@eugene-or.gov